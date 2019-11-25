Skip to content
West Haven man arrested, accused of trying to join ISIS
Boys and Girls Club eliminates overnight visits as precaution to keep kids safe
Newtown celebrates football title, but continues to grieve
Snow timeline: Wintry mix pushing in across the state Monday night
Top Stories
Brakes pumped on $5B I-84 viaduct replacement in Hartford
Top Stories
Structure fire closes part of Route 12 in Griswold
Top Stories
PD: Route 189 in East Granby closed due to ‘propane emergency’
Three car accident closes two lanes on I-84 East in Southington near Exit 32
Overturned tractor-trailer on Bank Street in Waterbury, no injuries
Pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 95 in Stratford identified
There are currently 58 active closings. Click for more details.
Japan 2020
76ers’ Brett Brown to coach Australia at Tokyo Olympics
Quest for Gold: The curious case of Richard Jewell and the 1996 Olympics
Tokyo’s new stadium: A masterpiece by Japan’s Kengo Kuma
Quest for Gold: USA’s Becca Mann Makes Swimming History in Hawaii
Tokyo being billed as ‘Recovery Olympics’ — but not for all
More Japan 2020 Headlines
Coverage team announced for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo
Despite doping ban, Russian athletes prepare for Olympics
PHOTOS: Crews work to complete Olympic venues in Tokyo
Olympic champion Biles to headline post-Olympic tour
Russia faces next wave of punishment in endless doping saga
US, refugee Olympic teams more prominent in Tokyo parade
WADA panel recommends neutral status for Russia at Olympics
IOC’s Bach asked to intervene in Tokyo Olympic labor dispute
French language coming to Tokyo Olympics?
Murray, Djokovic looking forward to playing in 2020 Olympics
Meet Our Coverage Team
Jack Doles
Aaron Nolan
Andrew Marden
Erin Cargile
Marielena Balouris
Matt Barnes
Melissa Marino
Timeline: Major sporting events in Japan
Timeline: Major Sporting Events in Japan
Snow timeline: Wintry mix pushing in across the state Monday night
Bullet flies through classroom window, hits wall during shooting outside New Haven school
Old Saybrook man arrested for manslaughter charges in Fentanyl overdose death
Preparations underway for Tuesday’s icy conditions
W82TXT: campaign against distracted driving this holiday season
Be a part of the Gr8 Holiday Give!
Fun family festivities to do this holiday season
Don’t feed your dog these foods during the holidays
Holiday charity drives across the state
