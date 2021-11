Conn. (WTNH) — The towns of Windsor and Vernon are holding job fairs on Thursday, Nov. 4.

The fair in Windsor will be held from 10a-2p in the 330 Windsor Avenue Community Center gymnasium.

Vernon Public Schools will hold a job fair from 5p-7p at Rockville High School. The district is looking for special education teachers, nurses, bus drivers, paraeducators, cafeteria workers, an electrician, and custodians.