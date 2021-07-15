Macy’s hiring nearly 800 people in CT Thursday for store, fulfillment positions

(WTNH) — Macy’s is holding a national hiring event Thursday and is hiring nearly 800 people in Connecticut.

Full-time and part-time positions are open at stores, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers.

Hiring events at stores will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Current store colleagues may be eligible to earn a $250 referral bonus as an incentive for recruiting friends and family.

The event at the Cheshire fulfillment center will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Current colleagues may be eligible to earn a $500 referral bonus as an incentive for recruiting friends and family.

Anyone interested is encouraged to apply online before going to the hiring event. Walk-in applicants are welcome for an on-the-spot interview. Macy’s said applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply.