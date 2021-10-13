Middlesex County holds annual career fair

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their annual Middlesex County Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The career fair will be held at the Courtyard by Marriot Hartford Cromwell from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The Middlesex County Career Fair will host over 40 companies at this year’s fair, which is very important due to the high number of openings,” said Larry McHugh, president of Middlesex Chamber of Commerce. “I want to thank Connecticut Department of Labor and Workforce Alliance for their support of this event, especially Interim Commissioner, Dante Bartolomeo of Connecticut Department of Labor.”

Middlesex Chamber’s main objective is to connect highly skilled and qualified job seekers with employment opportunities.

“I would like to encourage everyone to join us for our results-oriented career fair,” said Johanna Bond, Middlesex Chamber vice president. “Now more than ever, employers need workers and workers need employment.”

Companies such as Apple Rehab, Best Cleaners, Atlantis Management Group, and Middlesex Habitat for Humanity of CT will be participating in the career fair.

For more information on the career fair, head to middlesexchamber.com