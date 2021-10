UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking for a job, Mohegan Sun is hosting a couple of job fairs.

They’re hiring for food and beverage, security, retail, and more. Plus, there are sign-on bonuses for certain positions.

The first of the events is Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 10a-5p.m. The second is Oct. 27.

You can register online or walk in and you could be hired on the spot.