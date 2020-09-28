Nation’s biggest companies looking to hire thousands of seasonal positions

(WTNH) — Christmas is still three months away, but some companies are already hiring seasonal employees. The pandemic may have shut down some businesses, but others are looking to expand.

Millions of Americans have lost their jobs, been furloughed, or had their hours cut back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the news is not all bad. There are companies looking to hire.

For instance, FedEx is looking for tens of thousands of seasonal workers right now.

The big growth industry this year – delivering stuff to people stuck at home.

In a corporate video for FedEx, Vice President of Human Resources Chris Winton says, “We’re excited because we’re hiring tens of thousands of positions all across the country this holiday season.”

FedEx alone is looking to fill 70,000 seasonal positions, with at least 1,300 of those in Connecticut.

UPS is looking to hire 100,000 people. The company says it anticipates a “large number” will move into permanent jobs after the holidays.

Elaine Kaiser of Kaiser Whitney Staffing told News 8, “Well, there are a lot of companies hiring, so there are openings.”

Kaiser says despite high unemployment, there are jobs available.

“We have 20 openings for virtual, working-from-home on a computer, starting next week or the week after. And there are a lot of companies that are hiring. Manufacturing is hiring. We’ve been getting sales and marketing positions,” says Kaiser.

The company hiring the most might be Amazon, with so many now shopping online. The upcoming holidays will only increase that. Amazon announced it is looking to hire 100,000 new workers. Many of those are right here in Connecticut

Macy’s is also doing more online. Just last week, it held a hiring event at its fulfillment warehouse in Cheshire. In just a couple hours they hired 60 people, but they’re looking for 1,400. The pandemic is costing jobs, but it is also forcing some out of the workforce.

Kaiser explained, “Some people don’t feel comfortable going back into the workforce, or some people can’t because they have children at home.”

Corporate recruiting videos, like the one mentioned above from FedEx, stress the steps the company is taking in the pandemic.

“We take pride in making sure our environment is safe and inclusive for everyone joining the FedEx team,” continues Winton in the FedEx corporate video.

The experts say if you are looking for a job right now, be sure to have a resume. Offer to work odd hours if you can, because companies are staggering shifts for social distancing. And be positive. Keep trying and don’t give up. Remember, the people doing the hiring are struggling through the pandemic, too.

Kaiser adds, “If people don’t get back to you, it doesn’t mean they’re not interested. They could be bombarded with candidates and are going through the applications, or they may be distracted and doing the job of two people and dealing with social distancing which is the latest thing. So just remain optimistic.”

We are talking about a lot of jobs here. FedEx already hired 55,000 employees earlier this year because of the demand from the pandemic. Now they are looking to hire 70,000 seasonal workers, and many of these companies stress that many seasonal hires do become permanent.