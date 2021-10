WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for a job? What about a new employee? You might find an answer in the Brass City on Tuesday.

The Regional Chamber Job Fair is open to both job seekers and employers. Over 30 Waterbury companies are already set to participate.

The event runs Tuesday from 2p-6p in the Courtyard Marriott on Grand Street.

It’s free to go and open to the public.