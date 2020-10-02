 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods is hiring!

Jobs

by: Jailene Cuevas

Posted: / Updated:

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) — The Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods Resort Casino is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Oct. 8th.

RELATED: LIST: Companies hiring during coronavirus outbreak

Stop by Shopper Services to meet a Tanger representative to receive a list of the stores participating or to apply for a Customer Service Representative position.

Hiring stores include:

  • Banana Republic
  • Clarks
  • Under Armour
  • …and more

The job fair will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to the public. Don’t forget to bring your resume.

If you are interested, visit www.tangeroutlets.com/foxwoods/careers for a full list of open retail positions, or to apply for a part-time Customer Service Representative position.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods is hiring!

News /

WRWS: Lebanon HS honors class of 2020 with mural inside the school's the senior hallway

News /

Norwich Public Schools to move to remote learning following jump in Covid-19 cases

News /

COVID-19 outbreak at Harrington Court rehabilitation center in Colchester

News /

Some Montville residents call for mayor to resign over Christmas tree controversy

News /

UConn Board of Trustees chooses to rename Avery Point Marine Sciences dept. after Gov. Weicker

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss