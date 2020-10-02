Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods is hiring!

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) — The Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods Resort Casino is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Oct. 8th.
Stop by Shopper Services to meet a Tanger representative to receive a list of the stores participating or to apply for a Customer Service Representative position.
Hiring stores include:
- Banana Republic
- Clarks
- Under Armour
- …and more
The job fair will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is open to the public. Don’t forget to bring your resume.
If you are interested, visit www.tangeroutlets.com/foxwoods/careers for a full list of open retail positions, or to apply for a part-time Customer Service Representative position.