Veterans and Diversity Hiring Expo held at Dillon Stadium in Hartford

Jobs

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hundreds of job seekers got help finding work in Hartford on Tuesday. The State Department of Labor hosted the Veterans and Diversity Hiring Expo at Dillon Stadium.

Professionals were on hand to help job seekers write a resume, prepare for interviews, and how to dress for success. There were dozens of employers ready to hire new workers who may have struggled through the pandemic.

“We have a great opportunity to help those who have been hit hardest. Help them get back in the game, help them get a new job, or start a new career, and get them the resources that we have here available today,” said Dante Bartolomeo, Commissioner of the Dept. of Labor.

Anyone who couldn’t make the expo on Tuesday can still register online to find work with the 60 companies that took part in the event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Veterans and Diversity Hiring Expo held at Dillon Stadium in Hartford on Tuesday

News /

Head of the Class: Hartford teacher has a goal to do more than just building brains of her students

News /

Driver crashes through Hoffman's Gun Center in Newington, allegedly robs store

News /

Hartford Healthcare doctor discusses Flu Shots

News /

Car prices soar amid the pandemic, experts don’t expect them to improve anytime soon

News /

Man transported to hospital following shooting on Collins Street in Hartford

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss