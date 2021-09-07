Veterans and Diversity Hiring Expo held at Dillon Stadium in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hundreds of job seekers got help finding work in Hartford on Tuesday. The State Department of Labor hosted the Veterans and Diversity Hiring Expo at Dillon Stadium.

Professionals were on hand to help job seekers write a resume, prepare for interviews, and how to dress for success. There were dozens of employers ready to hire new workers who may have struggled through the pandemic.

“We have a great opportunity to help those who have been hit hardest. Help them get back in the game, help them get a new job, or start a new career, and get them the resources that we have here available today,” said Dante Bartolomeo, Commissioner of the Dept. of Labor.

Anyone who couldn’t make the expo on Tuesday can still register online to find work with the 60 companies that took part in the event.