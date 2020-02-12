Amazon 4-star store opens in Norwalk

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon says President Donald Trump’s “improper pressure” and behind-the-scenes attacks harmed its chances of winning a $10 billion Pentagon contract. Amazon argues in a lawsuit unsealed Monday, Dec. 9, that the decision should be revisited because of “substantial and pervasive errors” and Trump’s interference. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Amazon 4-star is opening its first store in Connecticut.

The store is set to open Wednesday at the SoNo Collection in Norwalk, and is the tenth Amazon 4-star nationwide.

The name of the store is not arbitrary – every product in the store is rated 4 stars and above by amazon customers.

Amazon 4-star is a new store that makes it easier for customers to shop in person for products from the online retail giant. The store will carry highly rated products from the top categories of Amazon.com such as devices, consumer electronics, books, and kitchen appliances.

There are features like “Trending Around the Northeast” and more trending topics throughout the store. And, all the products feature customer reviews, with associates throughout the store to answer questions..

WEB EXTRA: Take a look inside Amazon 4-star

Amazon 4-star also has a device section that gives customers the opportunity to try out the products in-store. Devices such as the Echo and “smart home” accessories that work with Alexa are available to try.