HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Getting married soon? If so, there is an expo going on just for you in Hartford.

The 35th annual 2020 Connecticut Wedding and Bridal Expo is happening this weekend at the Connecticut Convention Center. Anything bridal related can be found at the expo.

The event started Saturday, and will continue Sunday, January 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.