1  of  2
Breaking News
Police investigate homicide in Bridgeport Man struck and killed by train in Branford

11 reported flu hospitalizations this past week in Connecticut

Health News

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
jocelyn flu_224046

(WTNH) — There were 11 Connecticut residents hospitalized with influenza-associated illnesses this past week, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

This brings the total of patients hospitalized from the flu in Connecticut this season to 58.

There have been two flu-related deaths in Connecticut this season.

Related: Two flu-related deaths in the state this season, DPH urges public to take precaution against illness

The Centers for Disease Control announced Friday this is the earliest start to the flu season in 10 years.

A strain that hits kids particularly hard is showing up early as well.

Experts say if you haven’t done it yet, go get a flu shot.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss