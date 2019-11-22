11 reported flu hospitalizations this past week in Connecticut

(WTNH) — There were 11 Connecticut residents hospitalized with influenza-associated illnesses this past week, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

This brings the total of patients hospitalized from the flu in Connecticut this season to 58.

There have been two flu-related deaths in Connecticut this season.

The Centers for Disease Control announced Friday this is the earliest start to the flu season in 10 years.

A strain that hits kids particularly hard is showing up early as well.

Experts say if you haven’t done it yet, go get a flu shot.