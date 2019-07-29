Bacteria found in apples may be good for you

CNN Newsource – Apples are covered in about 100 million bacteria, and a new study suggest that many of them are healthy for you.

The research, conducted by Graz University of Technology, found apples are among the most consumed fruits world-wide. During the study, scientists compared store-bought conventional apples with fresh-picked ones. They found bacteria in the stem, peel, flesh, and seeds.

Overall, both organic and conventional apples had a similar number of bacteria. Most of the germs hide in the seeds.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.