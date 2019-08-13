Connecticut healthcare providers push back against proposed new federal healthcare rule

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In a joint letter to Secretary Azar, the Connecticut State Medical Society, the Office of Healthcare Advocate, and the Connecticut Office of Healthcare Policy strongly opposed the proposed federal healthcare rule.

The proposed federal healthcare rule would, according to the joint letter, “institutionalize discrimination in health care, health insurance, and health education” and would “hurt Connecticut’s LGBTQ+ and other health insurance customers by repealing the regulation that, today, bans discrimination on the basis of gender identity or gender stereotyping and sexual orientation.”

The letter also mentions that the proposed rule would roll back longstanding civil rights protections for residents who speak English as a second language.

The letter concludes with an appeal to leave the current regulation in place to protect all patients.