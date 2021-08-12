Connecticut ranked #2 in nation for overall handling of mental health issues

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mental health and the many aspects of it has been getting more attention lately.

Turns out, Connecticut is leading the way when it comes to dealing with mental health issues.

In a report from NiceRx, Connecticut ranked at #2 overall with a 7.41 out of 10. The District of Columbia came in at #1, with a score of 7.52.

Idaho is considered the worst state for dealing with mental illness, with a score of 3.95.

Researchers considered six categories and Mental Health America data from 2020 for the report:

Adults experiencing mental health issues

adults with serious thought of suicide

mentally ill adults who did not receive treatment

young people with at least one major depressive episode

young people with depressive episodes not receiving treatment

Number of people in the pipulation per mental health professional

Connecticut has 43.9% of youths experiencing depression that did not get treated, which indicated to NiceRx that mental health awareness amongst young people seems to be prevalent. That number is lower, compared to the national average of 57.78%.

You can see the full report here.

And if you or a loved one are in need of resources, Connecticut’s Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services has an extensive list of programs and services here. United Way has mental health resources on their website too. You can also call 211.