MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Blood Center (CTBC) and the Rhode Island Blood Center announced a new feature called ‘Thank the Donor’, which launched on Tuesday.

This service allows patients to send an anonymous message to the person who donated blood, stated organization officials.

The CTBC is a division of New York Blood Center Enterprises and officials stated that this technology is also being implemented across its network of blood centers.

“We are always looking for opportunities to enhance the donor experience and emphasize the importance of their gift of life,” said Nicole Pineault, Director of Donor Resources for Rhode Island and Connecticut Blood Centers.

CTBC initially started this service in partnership with Hartford Hospital according to the organization’s press release, and they have now fully launched the program.

It is available to patients in over 60 hospitals that provide blood and blood products.

To participate, patients scan a QR code on a green, heart-shaped tag that is placed on each unit of blood. The QR code directs them to a website where they’re able to craft a message of appreciation, with the option to include a photo or video as well, officials said.

The appreciation messages are reviewed by a blood center curator to ensure it doesn’t include any sensitive or inappropriate information prior to being shared with the donor via email, assured program organizers.

No contact information or identifying patient information will be shared between the blood recipient and/or sender of the message and the blood donor, said officials.

Health experts said that there is still an ongoing blood emergency in the region, leaving the blood supply at a low level.

To make an appointment call (401)-453-8383, or visit ctblood.org.