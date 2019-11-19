CT company meets challenging medical needs with artificial intelligence

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Pharma and artificial intelligence. Information overload can tax the human brain.

“I think a human mind can only absorb a certain amount of information,” says Dr. Vimal Mehta

Enter A-I — artificial intelligence.

He says, “Now you need machines who can digest all this information.”

Medical information, hundreds published daily, piles up quickly.

Important data for potentially groundbreaking therapies at New Haven based – BioXcel Therapeutics.

Dr. Mehta, CEO & Founder, says, “We are trying to make sure that whatever we do is meaningful and really impact the lives of the patient.”

The innovation lab taps into A-I, cutting down on years of development and cost.

Right now, the company has a drug to ease severe agitation on fast track with the FDA. It’s for a number of patients, including those dealing with opioid withdrawals, Alzheimer’s and schizophrenia.

Dr. Frank Yocca explains, “When you have a patient who’s agitated and you show them a syringe or some kind of device, you exacerbate that agitation to aggression.”

The sublingual thin film, taken orally, could be a game changer.

“It’s calming patients rapidly,” says Dr. Yocca, Chief Scientific Officer, “It’s doing all the things that you would want to do without agitating the patient, allowing the physician to work with the patient.”

Another drug in development combines three medications to benefit those with pancreatic cancer, advanced prostate cancers, melanoma and acute myeloid leukemia.

“What we’re doing here is we find these existing drugs that are out there. We use the A-I engine to find them and then we go right into Phase Two. So we’re talking about a four to five year development plan with a lot cheaper cost,” Dr. Yocca.

It typically takes ten to 15 years to develop a drug. Artificial intelligence they say, is key to BioXcel’s mission to meeting critical needs in medicine that have so far been challenging.

That agitation medication could be available by the year 2021.



