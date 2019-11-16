 

CT officials issue warning about ‘home-brewing’ as vaping-related illnesses climb

Health News

by: Kaylee Merchak, Bob Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State health officials have issued a warning about “home-brewing”– a process where people mix up their own liquids at home and then put them into their vape pens.

The trend became popular after consumers expressed that vaping juices were too expensive.

DIY vape juice is a vape liquid that people can make at home by using a few basic ingredients.

Officials said people can add their own flavors or THC. However, if made incorrectly, experts said the vaping concoctions can be dangerous, and officials fear it’s adding to the vaping-related illnesses in the state.

The process involves a chemical reaction where the liquids mix together and turn into steam.

Some vape shop owners said customers can mix up a disastrous concoction and not even know it.

“Most people that are getting sick are under the age of under 18,” said Alex Keenan of Songbirds Vape Shop. “It’s 21 [to vape] in Connecticut now, and under 18 they shouldn’t be smoking anything anyway with nicotine. I also think it has to do with the black market THC cartridges, they are everywhere.”

Experts said the issue comes down to what’s inside of the device because there’s already a set concentration for the coil that’s inside. When a person starts adding THC or other flavors they’re messing with the concentrations and the way the vape was designed to work. 

“We are recommending that people don’t Vape THC products, especially those that you pick up off the street,” said Barbara Walsh with Connecticut Department of Public Health. We are not sure exactly what’s causing these injuries and so we are asking people to be careful of what it is they are vaping.”

Hartford

