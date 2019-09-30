Breaking News
CVS suspends sale of Zantac in response to FDA alert, giving refunds to customers

Health News

by: Nexstar Media Group

(Nexstar Media Group) — CVS Pharmacy announced Saturday that it has suspended the sale of all Zantac brand and other heartburn medications with ranitidine.

The announcement comes in response to an alert from the FDA saying that certain heartburn medications could contain a possible human carcinogen, causing cancer.

These products have not been recalled and the FDA is not recommending patients to stop taking these products.

But, they say customers can return the products to a CVS for a refund.

CVS adds they’ll continue to sell other heartburn medications, like Pepcid and Tagamet.

