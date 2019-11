(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health confirms there were two fatal cases of the flu during the 45th week of the 2019-2020 flu season.

Three other people have been hospitalized for influenza-associated illnesses between November 3 and November 9, 2019, brining the season total to 47 hospitalizations.

Both deceased patients were over the age of 65.

