Flu now blamed for 4 deaths in Connecticut this season

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(AP) — The flu is now being blamed for four deaths in Connecticut.

The latest weekly influenza report from the Department of Public Health, which covers Dec. 15-21, indicates there was one new death.

In all four cases, those who died were adults over age 65.

The report also found there were 49 influenza-related hospitalizations during the same week. The percentage of emergency room visits for influenza-like illnesses was about 8% higher than the previous week.

However, it was similar to the level of visits at this time in 2018. Outpatient treatment for influenza-like illness was also higher than the previous week.

For a DPH full report of the 2019 flu season in Connecticut, click here.