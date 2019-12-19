Housatonic Community College offering mental health first aid class for first responders

Photo depicts male paramedic checking on an injured woman on a road. Housatonic Community College will offer a new Mental Health First Aid Course for first responders and law-enforcement personnel beginning in January. Registration is going on now.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Housatonic Community College offering a one day, 8-hour class for Mental Health First Aid in January.

To help educate first responders on mental illness, as well as those experiencing a mental health crisis, a one day course will be offered to law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS.

Starting January 1, 2020, the state of Connecticut will require those applying for a certification as an EMT and paramedic to complete mental health first aid training.

The Mental Health First Aid course for Law Enforcement will take place on January 7, 2020. This course will provide law enforcement, corrections officers, 911 dispatch staff, and other public safety professionals training to help deescalate incidents and respond appropriately.

The Mental Health First Aid course for EMS & Firefighters will take place on January 14, 2020. This course will help first responders understand mental illness and substance use disorders. A discussion on first responder culture and outreach tactics to respond to mental health crises will be discussed.

Both classes take place from 8:00am – 4:00pm at Beacon Hall Event Center on the HCC campus, located at 900 Lafayette Blvd, Bridgeport, CT. Textbooks and lunch are included in the tuition cost of $105.00.

To register visit this website to download the form under the Professional Development heading.

For questions call 203-332-5057 or email HC-ContinuingED@hcc.commnet.edu