Is the HPV vaccine right for your child? A new way to get your questions answered

(ABC NEWS) – Sometimes one trip to your pediatrician’s office just isn’t enough to get all your pressing questions answered.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention’s new online video series maybe just what you’re looking for.

The video series is called “Can I ask you a question?” and features two real-life pediatricians acting out various scenarios in which they field questions about the HPV vaccine.

In one video, a pediatrician explains to her neighbor that the vaccine is given to children before they are ever exposed, in order to protect them against cancer.

In another video, another pediatrician responds via text to a friend about protecting boys from developing cancers that they may be at risk of due to HPV.

In addition to CDC’S web site, the videos may also be found on YouTube.

And there you have it – answers to your questions without ever leaving your living room.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.