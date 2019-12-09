Living with diabetes different for men and women

(ABC) – Diabetes affects about 14.9 million women and 15.3 million men in the U.S. and while those numbers might sound about equal, the health risks are not.

According to the CDC, the risk of heart disease is double that of the general population for men who are diabetic. In women? It’s four times as high.

Diabetic women are also at a greater risk for diabetes-related complications like blindness, kidney disease and depression, than their male counterparts.

And when it comes to becoming a mother, uncontrolled blood sugar can make it harder to get pregnant, and can raise the chances of pregnancy complications–such as premature birth.

Strategies for preventing and controlling diabetes include losing weight, eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly.

If you’re not sure about your diabetes risk, talk with your primary doctor and make a strategy to keep your blood sugar under control.