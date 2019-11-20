Mediterranean diet could help treat depression

(ABC) – The benefits of a Mediterranean diet are now well documented.

Foods such as veggies, fruits, whole grains, protein, nuts, and olive oil–keep us fit and healthy.

But those wise choices are about more than heart disease, blood pressure, and cholesterol.

A new study from Australia found that eating this way can help treat depression.

Researchers looked at young adults with depression and guided half of them on how to eat a healthy diet.

These young adults actually did change their eating habits to become healthier. This in itself is powerful–as it may help them create healthy habits for life.

Beyond that, this group showed improvements in depression, while those who stayed on their usual diet did not.

It’s important to note that while diet is helpful, those feeling depressed should also seek treatment with a mental health professional.

Still, diet is powerful.

So the next time you’re going for those donuts or that pizza, even if you think it’ll make you feel happy in the short-term, think again.