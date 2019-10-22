National Prescription Drug Take Back Day locations in Connecticut

(WTNH) – Prescription drug abuse in the United States is alarmingly high, including accidental poisonings and overdoses according to health officials.

On Saturday Oct. 26, 2019 towns around Connecticut will be participating in a Take Back Day event to dispose expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. The sites cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps. They will only accept pills and patches. The service is free and anonymous.

Related Content: A Concert for Recovery: ticket on-sale information

Additionally, the sites will also be collecting vape pens and e-cigarettes only after batteries are removed from devices.

Here is a list of towns that are participating:

Westport 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 180 Bayberry Lane



Milford 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milford Senior Center parking lot located at 9 Jepson Dr.



Southington 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart located at 235 Queen St.



East Hartford 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the East Hartford Public Safety Complex located at 31 School St.



New London 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the lobby of the New London police department



The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows that abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, along with medication stolen out of someone else’s medicine cabinet.

Related Content: CT Recovers: Editorial on breaking the stigma

We are now advised that the usual methods of disposing unused medicines by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose safety and health hazards.