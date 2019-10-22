Live Now
News 8’s Sam Kantrow has today’s top stories and the latest weather forecast.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day locations in Connecticut

Health News

by: Monika Zachara (WTNH Intern)

Posted: / Updated:
prescription drugs_173674

(WTNH) – Prescription drug abuse in the United States is alarmingly high, including accidental poisonings and overdoses according to health officials.

On Saturday Oct. 26, 2019 towns around Connecticut will be participating in a Take Back Day event to dispose expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. The sites cannot accept liquids, needles, or sharps. They will only accept pills and patches. The service is free and anonymous.

Related Content: A Concert for Recovery: ticket on-sale information

Additionally, the sites will also be collecting vape pens and e-cigarettes only after batteries are removed from devices.

Here is a list of towns that are participating:

  • Westport
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 180 Bayberry Lane
  • Milford
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milford Senior Center parking lot located at 9 Jepson Dr.
  • Southington
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart located at 235 Queen St.
  • East Hartford
    • 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the East Hartford Public Safety Complex located at 31 School St.
  • New London
    • 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the lobby of the New London police department

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows that abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, along with medication stolen out of someone else’s medicine cabinet.

Related Content: CT Recovers: Editorial on breaking the stigma

We are now advised that the usual methods of disposing unused medicines by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose safety and health hazards.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

'It keeps replaying in my head': 2 Waterbury hit-and-run victims looking for answers after being left for dead

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'It keeps replaying in my head': 2 Waterbury hit-and-run victims looking for answers after being left for dead"

Clean-up underway following oil spill in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Clean-up underway following oil spill in New Haven"

New Haven police investigating shooting incident, one person struck

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven police investigating shooting incident, one person struck"

Report: Inmate had rigor mortis when he got to hospital

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Report: Inmate had rigor mortis when he got to hospital"

Police searching for Meriden porch pirate

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police searching for Meriden porch pirate"

PD: Man wanted for burglarizing same Hamden store twice in 2 days

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "PD: Man wanted for burglarizing same Hamden store twice in 2 days"
More New Haven

Hartford

Man wanted in Windsor Locks homicide arrested in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man wanted in Windsor Locks homicide arrested in Hartford"

Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Windsor Locks homicide

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Windsor Locks homicide"

CT State Police say ‘suspicious incident’ at Bradley International Airport has been resolved

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT State Police say ‘suspicious incident’ at Bradley International Airport has been resolved"

Police investigating car crashing into East Hartford home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating car crashing into East Hartford home"

Newington residents to host rally against roundabout near CCSU

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Newington residents to host rally against roundabout near CCSU"

West Hartford students deliver donations in Red Wagon Trek

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Hartford students deliver donations in Red Wagon Trek"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss