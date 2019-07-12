New research says most supplements don’t do much for heart health

(CNN) – Probiotics, multi-vitamins, vitamin C – there’s a good possibility you take some kind of dietary supplement.

But, are they really doing any good?

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association — 52 percent of American adults use these pills.

But new research says that most vitamins and minerals found in these supplements actually don’t do anything for your heart health.

In fact — they may even increase your risk of a stroke.

The Annals of Internal Medicine did find that omega-3 fatty acids — commonly found in fish oil — reduced the risk of heart attacks and coronary heart disease.

But the group says almost everything else — “Had no significant effect on mortality.”

Instead one potential option research says that helps out your heart is a simple change in diet.

Researchers found limited evidence that a low-salt diet may reduce the risk of death — but only in those with high blood pressure.

The Annals Journal says more research needs to be done on supplements.

