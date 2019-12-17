OCD clinical trial underway in CT

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Millions are affected by it. About one in 40 adults in the U.S. has obsessive-compulsive disorder – OCD.

Now, there is a potential new treatment for people with OCD. New Haven based biopharmaceutical company, Biohaven, is behind it.

“It was hell for me living in that existence. And it was hell for everyone living around me,” says Karen Kennon, who lives with it.

She goes on to say, “I would need reassurance from someone that things couldn’t happen.”

Her irrational repetitive thoughts were debilitating.

For others, they can be disturbing and violent.

“The compulsions are behavioral patterns you are compelled to do, you are urged to, even though you don’t want to do them,” says psychiatrist Dr. Mahmoud Okasha.

But, not everyone responds well to the current standard of care.

Dr. Okasha says, “30 percent of people that have OCD do not respond to these medications.”

There is potential therapy that could be effective, now in the midst of a Phase 2 clinical trial.

Investigator Dr. Mahmoud Okasha, with Comprehensive Psychiatric Care, is focused on whether this promising drug could impact neurotransmitters in the brain, believed to be linked to OCD.

Dr. Okasha says, “By decreasing the amount of glutamate, there’s less stimulation. And therefore less stimulation of brain cells that would lead to more symptoms.”

Earlier studies show that patients benefited.

“The obsessive thoughts and the compulsions have decreased in intensity,” says Dr. Okasha.

The study is not for patients like Karen Kennon – responding well to what Dr. Okasha has prescribed.

She says, “I’m cognizant of the fact I still have OCD in my personality but it is controlled with the medication.”

Dr. Okasha is looking for OCD patients with symptoms medication can not control. Specifically, OCD patients 18 to 65-years-old. 58 centers nationwide are taking part. If approved by the FDA, it will the first in recent years, added to the OCD arsenal.

For more information – www.OCDtrial.org or call 855-945-0867.