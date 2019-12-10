Preventing dementia – Should older Americans adjust their focus on prevention efforts?

(ABC NEWS) — With an aging population, many adults have become more concerned about developing dementia and wonder what they might do to prevent the debilitating disease.

However, new data shows that many older Americans may be putting their efforts in the wrong place.

A new study from researchers at the University of Michigan found that 48.5 percent of people ages 50 to 64 were at least somewhat worried about developing dementia.

However, only 5.2 percent of those surveyed had discussed their dementia risk with their doctor.

Interestingly, 31.6 percent of people had used supplements like omega 3 which claim to decrease dementia risk, but aren’t proven by science, and nearly 40 percent had taken vitamins or supplements of all kinds.

And while the use of supplements continues to climb in the U.S. –there’s little evidence to back up claims when it comes to preventing dementia.

Experts agree, the best approach to lowering your dementia risk begins with a thorough consultation with your primary care doctor.