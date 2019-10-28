Studies suggest marketing sweet flavors impacts e-cig use among young people

(CNN) – Vaping manufacturers are already facing criticism for marketing sweet flavors to young people. And now two new studies suggest their products’ flavoring and marketing do have an impact on e-cig use among young people.

Strawberry– candy– and bubblegum. New evidence supports the idea that those fruity and candy flavors may have an impact on vaping habits among young people. That’s according to two recently published studies.

The first one surveyed a group of high schoolers in Los Angeles. It found students who used fruity or candy flavors were more likely to still be vaping six months later and took more puffs.

That’s compared to the relatively few who vaped only traditional flavors like mint, menthol, or tobacco.

The authors say the results show that regulations may help reduce youth exposure to flavored e-cigs. And the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is under pressure to issue a nationwide e-cigs flavor policy.

The agency is also taking action against vaping companies for making unauthorized flavored products, making unproven health claims, and advertising that violates policy.

A second study published in the same journal — Pediatrics — found that young people exposed to e-cig marketing were more likely to experiment within the following year.

More than 70-percent of participants ages 12 to 24 who had never previously used tobacco said they noticed ads for e-cigs in the previous month on a variety of platforms.



According to the latest numbers from the CDC, the agency says it was aware of more than 16-hundred lung injury cases associated with e-cigs products across the U.S.

There have now been 34 vaping-related deaths in 24 states and Washington D.C.