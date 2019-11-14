Superbug is ‘outsmarting’ antibiotics, says CDC

(CNN) — Superbugs are becoming drug resistant, and it’s killing people.

The report places five drug-resistant superbugs on the CDC’s “urgent threat” list; two more germs than were on the CDC’s list in 2013, the last time the agency issued a report on antibiotic resistance. Genetic research shows germs have become especially adept at teaching each other how to outwit antibiotics.

Every 15 minutes, someone in the United States dies of a superbug that has learned to outsmart even our most sophisticated antibiotics, according to a new report from the CDC.

The good news is that superbug infections in hospitals are down, but the bad news is that dangerous infections caught elsewhere have increased.

Frail, elderly people are typically at risk, but health experts say anyone can face a deadly risk.

The new report says the answer to these drug-resistant superbugs is to look for ways to keep infections from happening in the first place.

Doctors should only be prescribing antibiotics when absolutely necessary.

