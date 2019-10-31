Teen girls on birth control are at higher risk of depression in adulthood than their unmedicated peers, study says

(WTNH) — A new study about birth control found some unique side-effects for teen girl users.

Researchers say teens who take birth control pills are more likely to cry, sleep too much, and experience eating issues.

That’s compared to peers who don’t take contraceptives.

For this study, researchers looked at more than 1,000 girls and women over a period of nine years. They found that girls who take the pill are also more likely to be at risk for depression in adulthood.

That can have a profound impact on quality-of-life.

The study was published in the medical journal JAMA Psychiatry.