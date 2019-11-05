How you can manage diabetes

(CNN) – November is National Diabetes month. And while there is no cure, there are ways to manage it.

Diabetes is a disease that impacts more than 30 million people and officials say one in four Americans don’t know they have it.

It’s characterized by high levels of blood sugar resulting from defects in insulin production.

According to the CDC, it’s the 7th leading cause of death in the U.S – diabetes, Types 1 and 2 are the most common forms.

Nine out of 10 diabetes patients are diagnosed with type 2 or “Adult-onset diabetes.” That’s where your body doesn’t produce enough insulin or use it correctly and is unable to keep blood sugar at normal levels.

With Type 1 — historically called juvenile diabetes — your body makes little to no insulin.

And while there isn’t a cure yet- you can live a healthy life by managing your lifestyle.

A person can lower the chances of developing type 2 diabetes by losing weight, maintaining regular physical activity and following a healthy diet.

Keep an eye on possible symptoms, such as frequent urination, excessive thirst and slow healing wounds.

People with diabetes are at higher risk for serious health complications like heart disease and stroke, so it’s important to maintain your regular checkups.