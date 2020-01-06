What you need to know to get registered for CT state health insurance marketplace, deadline January 15

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Open enrollment for the state’s health insurance marketplace ends Jan. 15, and state health officials don’t want people to miss out on coverage in 2020.

“Last year we completed a study of the uninsured in Connecticut. It taught us who they are, where they live and we’ve been having a very aggressive campaign knocking on doors, talking to people.” – James Michael, CEO, Access Health Connecticut

Access Health Connecticut opened extra in-person centers for people who don’t want to call or sign up online.

One shop in East Hartford will close after the Jan. 15 deadline, but centers in Waterbury, Hartford, and Bloomfield will remain open.

“Whether you end up getting a plan through Access Health or you end up being eligible for a Husky plan through the State of Connecticut, you can come through this door. Some of them qualify for medicaid so we pass them to DSS.” – Deidre Griffin, DSS Commissioner

In order to qualify for Medicaid, a person’s income has to be 133% of the Federal Poverty Level, but that can vary per family, so folks here said it’s important to come in and see if you qualify.

Officials said 850,000 Connecticut residents are enrolled in Medicaid, and about 250,000 of them come as referrals from Access Health CT.

East Hartford Enrollment Manager Gigi Garcia told News 8 that many people are surprised for what they qualify.

“As soon as they put all the information in the application, they leave so surprised that it’s affordable for them.” – Gigi Garcia, Enrollment Manager, East Haven Access Health CT

Those heading over to one of these in-person sites, bring tax returns and two to four weeks of pay stubs.

For more information on eligibility can be found online.