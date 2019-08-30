Yes, your child still needs sunscreen in September

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — School is back in session, but the weather is still on summer break.

While students head back to school, News 8 meteorologists are reminding parents that sunburn is still possible in September.

The good news is that a new law allows children over the age of 6 to bring their own sunscreen to school and apply it themselves before going outside.

The only catch is that parents have to give written permission first.

Meteorologist Sam Kantrow said students should apply sun lotion even on cloudy days because sunburn can still occur.

“It’s sometimes really annoying to have to put on sunscreen,” said New Haven resident Adriana Back. “I probably would if I like, had to had to.”

While some children, like Adriana, will give some push back, sunscreen is an important tool to help prevent skin cancer.