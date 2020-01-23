IV therapy wellness trend picking up in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — You’ve heard the age-old advice of eight glasses of water every day. But depending on your health and lifestyle, that might not be enough. And the owner of The Fix IV Therapy says you might not realize how dehydrated you are.

Erin Fox, the owner of The Fix, said, “Sometimes people have headaches, they feel faint, they think, I can just drink a ton of water. That can maintain hydration but water doesn’t have electrolytes.”

That’s where IV therapy comes in.

“You’re hydrating on a cellular level,” Fox said.

Administered by registered nurses, IV therapy is popular in party destinations like Las Vegas, it’s a cure for the most stubborn of hangovers.

But in West Hartford, wellness is the game; athletes prepping, first responders recovering from long days, and people preventing illness during the winter months.

The Fix has different packages designed to rehydrate and replenish some nutrients you might be missing out on. They say this time of year, the immunity fix is most popular.

Danielle Yanac, a Registered Nurse, said, “It’s really exciting for me as a nurse to see this side of healthcare, it’s people really wanting to take care of their bodies, to be the best that they can be and they know this is a great way to do it. The absorption of vitamins in an IV or intramuscularly, is different than taking something orally so they really see the difference.”

Fox opened The Fix in 2018. Before started using IV therapy for herself, she found herself debilitated by migraines. She says staying consistently hydrated has changed that.

“I’m not debilitated lying in my bed or going to the ER trying to explain the unexplainable to people,” Fox said.

Customers say they can feel a difference from the inside out.

Jessica Fingold said,”It helps with aging, skin, and then I do my booster shots, so Vitamin D, which makes me happier, everyone at home agrees.”

And during these darker months of the year, Vitamin D deficiency is a huge problem.

Yanac said, “Sunshine Boost, it’s super popular this time of year. Just because we’re not getting the Vitamin D, we’re not out in the sunshine as often as we’d like to be so that is a great way to get your Vitamin D in and get it at a consistent level.”

But an IV drip on demand isn’t for everyone.

“Always, we say that you go upon your doctor’s recommendation, certainly there’s consideration for people who shouldn’t get IV fluid,” Yanac said. “We don’t treat things here, this is all based on wellness and how you feel.”