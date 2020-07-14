Stop & Shop launching free online Dietitian program for customers

QUINCY, Mass. (WTNH) — Stop & Shop is launching a new dietitian program.

The free program, Nutrition Partners, connects customers with Registered Dietitians for nutrition consultations and help with making healthier food choices.

The dietitians will also offer free online webinars and educational resources like newsletters and recipes.

Customers can meet with the Registered Dietitians over the phone or by video chat.

Go to nutritionatstopandshop.com to find out more.

To make an appointment with a Registered Dietitian, email nutrition@stopandshop.com