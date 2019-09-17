Study: Connecticut might not be the best place for singles

(WTNH) — All the single ladies (and lads) of Connecticut might be in the wrong state if they’re looking for love.

Apartment List released a new study on the best U.S. cities for singles.

Out of 130 cities, New Haven was ranked as the 79th best place to be single, while Waterbury was ranked 121st. Hartford came close to last place, ranking 124th.

The top 10 places to be single in the United States are:

Atlanta, Georgia Madison, Wisconsin Washington, D.C. Bloomington, Indiana New Orleans, LA Arlington, Virginia Minneapolis, Minnesota Boston, Mass. Pittsburgh, Penn. Alexandria, Virginia

The cities were ranked by dating satisfaction, social satisfaction, dating affordability, and percentage of singles in that area.

