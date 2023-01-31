A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Tuesday evening in Winchester.

The crash happened between two vehicles at about 7:30 p.m. in the “rock cuts” area on Route 44, according to the Winchester Police Department.

Two people were extricated from a vehicle and flown to Hartford Hospital in critical condition, and a third was taken to Waterbury Hospital.

Police have not yet publicly released the name of the person who died.

The roadway is expected to be closed for about four hours, police said at 10 p.m.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call police at (860) 379-2721.