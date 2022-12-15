TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 North near Exit 45 in Torrington is closed Thursday morning due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer went off the Greenwoods Road overpass onto Route 8 around 5 a.m., according to state police.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and plan for delays. Click here to view News 8’s Live Traffic Map.

State police said initial reports indicate possible entrapment. The extent of the injuries is not immediately known.

The Torrington police and fire departments are also on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.