NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency services are active in Norfolk after a gasoline tanker rolled over on Route 44 and was actively leaking gasoline on Sunday morning.

Gasoline infiltrated the storm drain system, resulting in emergency services evacuating homes near the crash site on Greenwoods Road East as a safety precaution. House evacuations on Maple Avenue are in progress as of 8:50 a.m., according to the town.

Route 44 from Loon Meadow to Maple Avenue, and all of Laurel Way and Maple Avenue, is closed.

Authorities are unsure how long it will take to resolve the incident, but estimate that it will be a “multi-hour event.” The town is warning residents to expect some of the road closures to be in effect for up to 72 hours.