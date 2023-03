TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — LifeStar was requested to assist with a burn victim following a residential fire in Torrington Wednesday morning.

According to the Torrington Fire Department, officials were called to 214 Cedar Ln. around 3:30 a.m. for a fire.

The fire was knocked-down, however, LifeStar was requested to the scene for a burn victim.

News 8 crews are heading to the scene.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app