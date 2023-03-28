NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Milford woman is out on bond after police charged her in an October 2022 deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

The New Milford Police Department arrested Maria-Angela Bosch, 41, on a warrant Monday, charging her with evading responsibility.

Police said 64-year-old John Capodanno of Bethel was crossing Route 7 from Taco Bell to the Stop & Shop when he was hit by a vehicle in the left northbound lane around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 6. Capodanno was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bosch fled the scene, but investigators were able to follow “a trail of vehicle fluids” from the crash site to a condo complex, where they found her 2019 Chevrolet Traverse with “heavy front end damage.”

Police said in October that Bosch was cooperating with the investigation.

She was released on a $5,000 bond and is due to appear in state Superior Court in Torrington on April 5.