DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man’s overdose death spurred an investigation that led to the arrest of four people involved in an organized drug trafficking group, according to police.

Officers launched “Operation Trinity Café” to uncover who gave the man the drugs that led to his death, according to authorities. Police said the investigation found that it was Denny Miliano, who ran a “localized organization” with Ariel Cuevas and Herman Davis, who both live in Danbury, and Lindsey Salerno, who lives in New Milford.

Danbury and Brookfield police, along with officers from New Milford, Ridgefield, Newtown and the Drug Enforcement Administration, executed 18 search and seizure warrants on Wednesday at the groups’ residences.

Officials seized two pounds of crack cocaine, five ounces of powder cocaine, four pounds of fentanyl, 1.6 pounds of opioid pills and $20,000, according to police. They also seized jewelry and high-end jewelry the suspects bought with money they received while trafficking drugs.

Police said that 42% of the fentanyl pills they tested had a “potentially lethal dose” of the drug.

The group faces dozens of drug charges. Miliano has been assigned a $1 million bond, Davis and Cuevas have been assigned a $750,000 bond, and Salerno was charged and released by New Milford police. She faces four counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intention to sell, one count of operating a drug factory and possession of drug paraphernalia.