PLEASANT VALLEY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Pleasant Valley Drive-In Theater was sold in December, the business posted online and on Facebook on Friday.

“To my loyal customers: it is with great sadness that I tell you that after 27 years I will no longer own and operate the Pleasant Valley Drive In Theater,” a message signed by Donna McGrane reads. “The property, after belonging to the same family for many many years was sold in December of 2022.”

Pleasant Valley Properties LLC now owns it, according to McGrane. The company was incorporated in October, according to the Connecticut Secretary of State’s Office.

“I want to thank all of you for your support, loyalty, contributions, advice, labor and love,” she wrote.

The theater had operated since 1947 on a three-acre lot near the Farmington River. It had a capacity of 250 vehicles and showed movies from early spring through fall.

When pushed for more answers by commenters on Facebook, the theater’s page wrote “I sold nothing. It was not my choice to leave.”

The new owners have not publicly said what they plan to do with the property.

McGrane wrote on Facebook that she has asked Pleasant Valley Properties’ lawyer “to make them aware of lifetime passes and ask them to please honor them.” McGrane added that the passes weren’t purchased, but were a gift made to a GoFundMe that repaired the kitchen roof.