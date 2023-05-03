State police are searching for a missing hiker in Kent, according to authorities. (CREDIT: Connecticut State Police Troop L)

KENT, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are searching for a missing woman in Kent, according to authorities.

State police said Marta Renee Bowen, 60, has been missing from her campsite on the Appalachian Trail in Kent since Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Police said Bowen’s cell phone and hiking gear were left at the campsite.

Bowen has grey hair, brown eyes and is approximately 5’ 7”. Police said she may be wearing a maroon puffer jacket and dark pants.

Marta Renee Bowen (CREDIT: Connecticut State Police Troop L)

If anyone has information on her whereabouts please contact Connecticut State Police Troop L 860-626-7900.