SHARON, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Cornwall Covered Bridge is expected to fully reopen by the end the next week after being damaged in late December.

“It was fully closed for a couple of weeks,” said Josh Morgan, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation. “We got to a point now where we could open it on weekends. Give us another week or ten days or so, and we’ll have it open every single day.”

The bridge, built in 1864 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was damaged when a backhoe that was being towed hit several wood beams that are a part of the roof.

“We’re talking about structural supports, thick four-by-four beams,” Morgan said. “We’re putting them in there. It’s not gonna look exactly like what was there, but the strength, the integrity of the structure, is really what’s important. And that’s what we’re working on to make sure that we can get it open and people can cross safely.”

The structure is one of the few remaining covered bridges in the state.