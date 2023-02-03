SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WTNH) — A Connecticut woman was seriously injured and her baby was killed on Friday, after a fallen tree crushed their car in Southwick, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

The Southwick Police Department responded to the report of a serious crash on Feeding Hills Road just before noon. Officials said it appeared that strong winds caused a tree to fall and crush a woman’s vehicle.

The Southwick Fire Department responded to the scene and crews were able to free the driver who was identified as a 23-year-old woman from Winsted, Connecticut.

She was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries, according to officials.

Tragically, the woman’s baby did not survive the crash, officials said.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit and the Southwick Police Department are conducting an investigation into the crash.

Hampden District Attorney Gulluni offered his deepest sympathies to the victim’s family.