WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Woodbury police are investigating an incident where a middle school student was approached by two strangers and asked if she needed a ride home in their car.

On Tuesday just after 3 p.m., Woodbury officers said a young Woodbury Middle School student was walking on Main Street when a car approached her. Two older men were in the vehicle and asked her if she wanted a ride home.

The two men were driving a newer model Jeep Wrangler, according to police.

In a statement from Woodbury schools, the administration claimed the girl was approached again on Church Street by a separate vehicle asking the same thing.

Woodbury schools noted that the girl is safe and did not get in the cars. The administration is cautioning other students and their parents to be mindful of their surroundings and to report any unsafe or unusual activity in the area.

Police have not provided a description of the men who approached the student or any information on the student’s identity.

Anyone with any information on the car or two men involved is asked to contact Officer Demers at (203) 263-3400.