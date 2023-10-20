MIAMI (LIV Golf) — Here’s a quick look at each of the 12 LIV Golf League teams going into the Quarterfinals of the Team Championship in Miami.

Teams listed in order of final point standings

4ACES GC

Final individual points standings: Dustin Johnson (5), Patrick Reed (6), Peter Uihlein (12), Pat Perez (28)

Season highlights: Captured No. 1 seed for 2nd consecutive season; won two team titles (Adelaide, London) and one individual (Johnson in Tulsa)

2023 team stat rankings: Driving distance (2nd), Fairways hit (11th), GIR (7th), Putts (1st), Total birdies (1st)

2023 scoring averages: Johnson (68.7), Reed (68.8), Uihlein (69.0), Perez (69.9)

2022 Team Championship: Defeated Cleeks in Semifinals, 2-1; Won Team Championship

CRUSHERS GC

Final individual points standings: Bryson DeChambeau (4), Charles Howell III (10), Anirban Lahiri (13), Paul Casey (35)

Season highlights: Won most total trophies (2 team, 3 individual) of any team; DeChambeau set LIV record with 12-under 58 in Greenbrier, Rd. 3

2023 team stat rankings: Driving distance (4th), Fairways hit (8th), GIR (1st), Putts (7th), Total birdies (4th)

Scoring averages: DeChambeau (68.5), Howell (69.0), Lahiri (69.3), Casey (69.9)

2022 Team Championship: Lost to Stinger in Semifinals, 2-1

TORQUE GC

Final individual points standings: Mito Pereira (8), Sebastián Muñoz (11), Joaquin Niemann (21), David Puig (31)

Season highlights: Won a League-leading four times as a team; Newcomers Pereira and Muñoz combined for three individual podium results

2023 team stat rankings: Driving distance (1st), Fairways hit (4th), GIR (2nd), Putts (9th), Total birdies (3rd)

Scoring averages: Pereira (68.7), Muñoz (69.0), Niemann (69.1), Puig (69.7)

2022 Team Championship: Lost to Cleeks in Quarterfinals, 2-1

RANGEGOATS GC

Final individual points standings: Talor Gooch (1), Harold Varner III (7), Thomas Pieters (33), Bubba Watson (36)

Season highlights: Three-time winner Gooch claimed Individual Champion crown; Varner won in DC; Team won for first time in Singapore

2023 team stat rankings: Driving distance (8th), Fairways hit (6th), GIR (T-4th), Putts (3rd), Total birdies (8th)

Scoring averages: Gooch (68.0), Varner (68.8), Pieters (69.6), Watson (70.1)

2022 Team Championship (then known as Niblicks): Lost to Smash in Quarterfinals, 2-1

STINGER GC

Final individual points standings: Branden Grace (9), Dean Burmester (14), Louis Oosthuizen (24), Charl Schwartzel (38)

Season highlights: Won team title in Tulsa and had five additional podium finishes; Grace finished on podium three times

2023 team stat rankings: Driving distance (3rd), Fairways hit (9th), GIR (T-4th), Putts (4th), Total birdies (7th)

Scoring averages: Grace (68.9), Burmester (68.9), Oosthuizen (69.4), Schwartzel (70.2)

2022 Team Championship: Defeated Crushers in Semifinals, 2-1; Finished 4th in Finals

FIREBALLS GC

Final individual points standings: Carlos Ortiz (15), Sergio Garcia (17), Abraham Ancer (26), Eugenio Chacarra (32)

Season highlights: Won team titles in Tucson and Jeddah; Garcia made playoff in Singapore, finishing 2nd

2023 team stat rankings: Driving distance (6th), Fairways hit (3rd), GIR (3rd), Putts (10th), Total birdies (2nd)

Scoring averages: Ortiz (68.9), Garcia (69.0), Ancer (69.5), Chacarra (69.9)

2022 Team Championship: Lost to Punch (now Ripper) in Semifinals, 2-1

RIPPER GC

Final individual points standings: Cameron Smith (2), Marc Leishman (18), Matt Jones (37), Jediah Morgan (46)

Season highlights: Smith won two individual titles (London, Bedminster) and finished second in Individual standings; Team won for first time in Bedminster

2023 team stat rankings: Driving distance (7th), Fairways hit (12th), GIR (9th), Putts (2nd), Total birdies (5th)

Scoring averages: Smith (68.3), Leishman (69.1), Jones (70.1), Morgan (71.8)

2022 Team Championship (then known as Punch): Defeated HyFlyers in Quarterfinals, 2-1; Defeated Fireballs in Semifinals, 2-1; Finished 2nd in Finals

SMASH GC

Final individual points standings: Brooks Koepka (3), Jason Kokrak (23), Matthew Wolff (27), Chase Koepka (48)

Season highlights: B. Koepka won two individual titles (Orlando, Jeddah) and finished 3rd in Individual standings; C. Koepka aced the Watering Hole in Adelaide

2023 team stat rankings: Driving distance (5th), Fairways hit (10th), GIR (6th), Putts (12th), Total birdies (6th)

Scoring averages: B. Koepka (68.6), Kokrak (68.9), Wolff (70.6), C. Koepka (72.1)

2022 Team Championship: Defeated Niblicks (now RangeGoats) in Quarterfinals, 2-1; Defeated Majesticks in Semifinals, 3-0; Finished 3rd in Finals

HYFLYERS GC

Final individual points standings: Cameron Tringale (16), Brendan Steele (19), Phil Mickelson (39), James Piot (47)

Season highlights: Steele made playoff in Tucson and finished on podium (3rd); Tringale finished with points in 12 of 13 starts

2023 team stat rankings: Driving distance (9th), Fairways hit (7th), GIR (8th), Putts (6th), Total birdies (9th)

Scoring averages: Tringale (68.7), Steele (69.0), Mickelson (70.5), Piot (71.2)

2022 Team Championship: Lost to Punch (now Ripper) in Quarterfinals, 2-1

CLEEKS GC

Final individual points standings: Richard Bland (20), Bernd Wiesberger (41), Graeme McDowell (42), Martin Kaymer (49)

Season highlights: Finished on podium for first time in 2023 with 3rd place in Jeddah; Bland secured Lock Zone status for 2024

2023 team stat rankings: Driving distance (12th), Fairways hit (5th), GIR (12th), Putts (5th), Total birdies (11th)

Scoring averages: Bland (69.2), McDowell (70.2), Wiesberger (70.4), Kaymer (71.6)

2022 Team Championship: Defeated Torque in Quarterfinals, 2-1; Lost to 4Aces in Semifinals, 2-1

MAJESTICKS GC

Final individual points standings: Henrik Stenson (25), Ian Poulter (34), Sam Horsfield (40), Lee Westwood (45)

Season highlights: Produced four consecutive points finishes from DC to Greenbrier; Stenson led League in Fairways Hit

2023 team stat rankings: Driving distance (10th), Fairways hit (1st), GIR (10th), Putts (11th), Total birdies (10th)

Scoring averages: Stenson (69.4), Poulter (69.8), Horsfield (70.6), Westwood (71.1)

2022 Team Championship: Defeated Iron Heads in Quarterfinals, 3-0; Lost to Smash in Semifinals, 3-0

IRON HEADS GC

Final individual points standings: Scott Vincent (22), Danny Lee (29), Kevin Na (30), Sihwan Kim (50)

Season highlights: Lee won team’s first trophy of any kind with individual victory in Tucson; Vincent secured Lock Zone status for 2024

2023 team stat rankings: Driving distance (11th), Fairways hit (2nd), GIR (11th), Putts (8th), Total birdies (12th)

Scoring averages: Vincent (69.3), Na (69.6), Lee (70.6), Kim (74.3)

2022 Team Championship: Lost to Majesticks in Quarterfinals, 3-0